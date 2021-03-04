हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's unseen sensational photos from cousin's wedding at Maldives - Take a look!

Shraddha Kapoor also ushered in her 34th birthday celebration at the luxurious Maldivian property. Her gorgeous photos from the picturesque locale broke the internet, leaving fans gasping for breath. 

Shraddha Kapoor's unseen sensational photos from cousin's wedding at Maldives - Take a look!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Shraddha Kapoor is currently in the Maldives, enjoying the wedding festivity of her cousin and actor Priyaank Sharma with Shaza Morani. The gala event is hosted at Ozen Life Maadhoo, Maldives. 

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor rocking her various looks from the wedding ceremony. Shraddha rocked her ice-blue lehenga at the Maldives for one of the ceremonies which complemented her look for the perfect beach wedding.

A few of her candid clicks are here: 

 

On the work front, Shraddha has worked in several blockbuster movies in her career. She is also a trained singer and loves to croon. She was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3'. 

She has an untitled Luv Ranjan romantic drama with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. Shraddha Kapoor fans are eagerly waiting to see the duo on big screens together. This is the first time that Ranbir and Shraddha have been paired together on-screen.

 

