New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, popular for her bizarre outfits and experimental fashion sense, has once again shocked fans with her new designer dress which is made entirely of safety pins. Yes, you read that right! By joining together a series of safety pins, she created a sleeveless dress under which she had worn a bikini set.

Urfi shared a video of herself dancing while flaunting her fashionable attire on Instagram which has already taken over the internet. While a section of netizens supported her cool design, another section trolled her for her unconventional sense of dressing.

Take a look at the post:

Many netizens criticised her outfit and expressed their disapproval in the comments section. While one user said, "100% mental case", another wrote, "Is dress ko kon phena chahega"

Meanwhile, Urfi had been involved in an online feud with Kashmera Shah and Farah Khan Ali about her fashion sense.

She gained prominence last year after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. However, she was eliminated from the show quite early.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.