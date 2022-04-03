हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed shows how to wear waist belt as stylish crop top, watch viral video

Urfi Javed's fashion sense is often criticised by netizens. However, that has never deterred her from following her heart.

Urfi Javed shows how to wear waist belt as stylish crop top, watch viral video
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Urfi Javed, who never fails to make the headlines, has another bizarre fashion tip for her fans. In her new Instagram video, she was seen showing fans how to style a thick waist belt but as a crop top! Yes, you read that right.

In the video, Urfi was seen first wearing a black bra with black pants and then switched into a trendier look with her thick waist belt worn as a top. Even though Urfi is often criticised for her experimental fashion sense, the outfit was quite fashionable and innovative.

In the caption, she explained the process behind her fashion experiment. She wrote, "Used my waist belt as a crop top ! I was literally just thinking what to do with these broad waist belts , here we are - using it as a crop top ! Not bad !!"

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

 

Meanwhile, Urfi had been involved in an online feud with Kashmera Shah and Farah Khan Ali about her fashion sense.

She gained prominence last year after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. However, she was eliminated from the show quite early.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urfi JavedUrrfii JavedUrfi Javed outfitsUrfi Javed controversy
Next
Story

Karan Johar reacts to 'The Kashmir Files', says 'it's no longer a film, it's a movement'

Must Watch

PT25M8S

Big constitutional crisis in Pakistan, opposition was present even after the dissolution of Parliament