Urfi Javed shows how to wear waist belt as stylish crop top, watch viral video

New Delhi: Urfi Javed, who never fails to make the headlines, has another bizarre fashion tip for her fans. In her new Instagram video, she was seen showing fans how to style a thick waist belt but as a crop top! Yes, you read that right.

In the video, Urfi was seen first wearing a black bra with black pants and then switched into a trendier look with her thick waist belt worn as a top. Even though Urfi is often criticised for her experimental fashion sense, the outfit was quite fashionable and innovative.

In the caption, she explained the process behind her fashion experiment. She wrote, "Used my waist belt as a crop top ! I was literally just thinking what to do with these broad waist belts , here we are - using it as a crop top ! Not bad !!"

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Urfi had been involved in an online feud with Kashmera Shah and Farah Khan Ali about her fashion sense.

She gained prominence last year after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT on Voot. However, she was eliminated from the show quite early.

The 24-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.