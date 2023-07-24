Urfi Javed Gets Into Verbal Spat With Man As Latter Objects To Her Outfit, See Viral Video

New Delhi: Actress-model and internet sensation Urfi Javed loves to experiment with her outfits. Despite constant online trolling, backlash from netizens, and criticism from celebrities, the girl doesn't seem to stop intriguing the internet with her bold, risque choice of clothing. Urfi was recently spotted arguing with a man who commented on her clothes.

In a now going viral video shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Urfi can be seen coming out of the airport in a stunning backless outfit and suddenly a man passes her making a disrespectful comment. It later leads to a verbal argument between the two and it all got caught in the camera of our paps.

In the video, the man can be seen saying, 'India ka naam kharab karti ho aise sab pehenne se.' Urfi, who sported a green, printed backless dress, stood up against his comments and said, 'Main teri beti hoon? Nahi naa, chal mera baap mat ban...,' and her fans rallied in support, calling out his behaviour and defending the actress's right to respect and dignity.

Fans have flooded the comment section with supportive comments for the actress. One wrote, "Yeh aadami ko Manipur bhejo tab Pata chalega India ka naam Kahan kahan kharab ho raha hai. Aaya bada India ka tekedaar," "Ye India k vo #mard hain jo apni ghar ki mahilao ko ghoonghat me rkhte hain aur khud ghar me kachhhe me ghumte hain !!! Tumhe dikkat hai kyuki tumhare nazarie me dikkat ha,i vo smjh me aega nhi kyuki male ego hurt ho jaega na chacha ka !!!" added another.

The former Bigg Boss OTT season 1 contestant recently took to her Instagram stories and penned a note claiming some men made 'nasty comments' about her while she was travelling. When she tried to confront them, one of their friends allegedly told Urfi that his friends were drunk. She wrote, "While travelling from Mumbai to Goa on one of the flights yesterday I had to go through harassment, the men in this video were saying nasty things, eve teasing and calling names. When I confronted them, one of them said that their friends were drunk. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Being drunk is no excuse to misbehave with women. Public figure YES, Public property NO."

The 25-year-old Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', then in 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. She was last seen on the reality show 'Splitsvilla X4'.