Urfi Javed KISSES BFF Kacha Badam girl Anjali Arora on her birthday, dances to Kala Chashma at party - Watch

New Delhi: On November 3, Kacha Badam fame Anjali Arora celebrated her birthday bash with many influencers and digital content creators in attendance. Among others, Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed got the limelight for her obviously over-the-top outfit showing off the belly button. She posed with the birthday girl and the two bonded like BFFs.

In one of the new videos released online, Urfi can be seen dancing on Katrina Kaif's Kala Chashma song along with birthday girl Anjali Arora. Check out the video where the Urfi Javed even kissed the Kacha Badam fame Anjali who wore a velvet body-hugging dress with a thigh high slit. The paps on duty had a fun time clicking the two controversial beauties.

Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora cut her birthday cake with the media, Urfi posed for the shutterbugs. She wore a cut-out short dress showing off her belly button. Along with that, she wore gold-plated bangles.

Digital content creator Anjali Arora shot to fame with her dance video of the Kacha Badam song. However, recently she made headlines for an alleged MMS viral clip which surfaced online. Meanwhile, Urfi Javed was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, then in Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. Urfi Javed was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.