Urfi Javed Shocks Fans Yet Again, Steps Out Wearing Barely There Belt With Chains As Bralette In Bizarre Risque Outfit - Watch

New Delhi: The internet sensation Urfi Javed shocked her fans yet again. The popular social media star was present at the launch of a store in Mumbai and guess what? She turned up in one of the most bizarre outfits. Yes! Urfi wore a belt bralette with chains hanging as embellishments. The black dress did stun the onlookers as it barely managed to cover her modesty. But the girl pulled it off with much confidence.

Urfi happily posed for cams and paps on duty were more than happy to click. Check out her videos which were shared on social media platforms by many. Besides Urfi, Kriti Sanon, Armaan Malik, and Babil Khan among others were present at the opening of ace designers Shantanu and Nikhil's new Mumbai store. Check it out here:

Just a few days back, Urfi Javed donned a risque outfit in bright red and suffered an oops moment. She shared a video where the moment she turns, a side view reveals too much for the eyes. However, the video moves quickly to the next pose but netizens are quick to register her oops moment. Urfi's heart-shaped red coloured cutout top which hung from her neck surely caught attention online.

Urfi Javed took a giant leap and shot for Dirty Magazine. The photoshoot got her a shootout from fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania, who also styled her for the magazine project. Urfi died her eyebrows and hair pink, leaving onlookers stunned.

Urfi has often been accused of promoting vulgarity and nudity. However, she has repeatedly shot back at trolls and all those who have raised displeasure over her OTT dressing style. She is famous on social media for her DIY videos. From making a top from stockings to donning a dress made from trash - Urfi has done it all in her posts online.

She was seen in Bigg Boss OTT season 1 last year and gained stardom and was recently seen in the dating reality show Splitsvilla X4.