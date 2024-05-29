Urfi Javed Turns A 'Flying Bird' In Black, Watch Her Stunning Viral Look - Watch

New Delhi: Fashion Influencer and actress Urfi Javed has once again come into the spotlight - all thanks to her new creative outfit. In the viral video, shared by several pap pages on Instagram, Urfi can be seen wearing a 'Bird- Inspired ' outfit. She also dropped a DIY video of that flying-bird-themed dress and the video went viral instantly.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Urfi took to her social media handle and shared the viral look. She wrote,'Lil bit of Cinderella, lil bit of Maleficent. Outfit @shwetagurmeetkaur x @metalbenderstudio, Hair @ranisahu6840, Assisted @pallavi.sakhare.581 @sk_.click.”

In the video, Urfi is seen wearing the black dress with the help of others. Fans lauded her creativity. One of the fans wrote, “Creativity At It’s Peak.” Another wrote, “You go gal! setting a different standard of fashion.'

Janhvi Kapoor Praised Urfi's Dress

Janhvi recently praised Urfi's unique fashion sense. Urfi stunned in a magical butterfly-themed gown during a recent outing. She wore a flowing black gown adorned with leaves and flowers, with tiny butterfly motifs that fluttered off whenever she clapped, creating a mesmerizing effect.

On the work front, Urfi Javed is gearing up for Dibakar Banerjee's directional Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The actress will have a cameo in the film.