Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753354
NewsLifestylePeople
URFI JAVED

Urfi Javed Turns A 'Flying Bird' In Black, Watch Her Stunning Viral Look - Watch

Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed's new creative dress has caught everyone's attention.

|Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 08:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Urfi Javed Turns A 'Flying Bird' In Black, Watch Her Stunning Viral Look - Watch (Image : @urfi7i/Instagram )

New Delhi: Fashion Influencer and actress Urfi Javed has once again come into the spotlight - all thanks to her new creative outfit. In the viral video, shared by several pap pages on Instagram, Urfi can be seen wearing a 'Bird- Inspired ' outfit. She also dropped a DIY video of that flying-bird-themed dress and the video went viral instantly. 

Watch The Viral Video Here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi took to her social media handle and shared the viral look. She wrote,'Lil bit of Cinderella, lil bit of Maleficent. Outfit @shwetagurmeetkaur x @metalbenderstudio, Hair @ranisahu6840, Assisted @pallavi.sakhare.581 @sk_.click.” 

In the video, Urfi is seen wearing the black dress with the help of others. Fans lauded her creativity. One of the fans wrote, “Creativity At It’s Peak.” Another wrote, “You go gal! setting a different standard of fashion.'

 Janhvi Kapoor Praised Urfi's Dress 

Janhvi recently praised Urfi's unique fashion sense. Urfi stunned in a magical butterfly-themed gown during a recent outing. She wore a flowing black gown adorned with leaves and flowers, with tiny butterfly motifs that fluttered off whenever she clapped, creating a mesmerizing effect.

On the work front, Urfi Javed is gearing up for Dibakar Banerjee's directional Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. The actress will have a cameo in the film.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hemchand Manjhi to return Padma Shri amid naxalite threats
DNA Video
DNA: Influencer Bobby Kataria Arrested
DNA Video
DNA: Big relief from heatwave
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's plan after Election Campaign
DNA Video
DNA: Big action on private schools
DNA Video
DNA: Bomb threat reported on IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi
DNA Video
DNA: No urgent hearing on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail extension plea
DNA Video
DNA : Zee Media channels banned across Punjab
DNA Video
DNA: Is it a crime to be a Dalit in Madhya Pradesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Patna College Student Beaten To Death On Campus