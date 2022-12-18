topStoriesenglish
Urfi Update! Starlet BRUTALLY trolled for new look, fans call her 'samosa'- Watch

Promoting her friend Kunwarr's new track 'Addiction,' Urfi shared a reel and wrote in the caption, "Just felt like playing with construction and shape. This wasn’t easy to make!"

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 12:35 PM IST
  • Urfi Javed takes over the internet every time she shares a new post on social media but this time, she has gone 'bizarre.'
  • In her latest post, the actress sported a massive top with bottoms and heels. A few fans admired her ingenuity BUT on the other hand, netizens cruelly trolled her.

Urfi Update! Starlet BRUTALLY trolled for new look, fans call her 'samosa'- Watch

New Delhi: Urfi Javed takes over the internet every time she shares a new post on social media but this time, she has gone 'bizarre.' In her latest post, the actress sported a massive top with bottoms and heels. A few fans admired her ingenuity BUT on the other hand, netizens cruelly trolled her.

Promoting her friend Kunwarr's new track 'Addiction,' Urfi shared a reel and wrote in the caption, "Just felt like playing with construction and shape. This wasn’t easy to make!" Her video's comment section was flooded within minutes, one wrote, "Ye lo aa gai winter wali dress." Another one commented, "Ye dress dekh ke taxi yaad aa gai mere ko. 5 saal ke bache ko bada sa blanket se dhak diya ho aisa lag raha hai." A third wrote, "Ye Samosa ban k kyn bethi hui ho aj ?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Social media sensation Urfi Javed is constantly seen creating a ruckus these days. Urfi always surprises the netizens with her dressing sense. Photos and videos of her new, unique looks go viral almost every day.

On the work front, Urfi Javed is currently seen in 'Splitsvilla 14.' Prior to this, she was also seen in a music video titled 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.'

