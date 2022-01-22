Urvashi Rautela exudes hotness in sarong bikini suit worth Rs 55k, flaunts her hourglass figure! - Pics

New Delhi: Urvashi Rautela, Bollywood's superstar with a massive following, has established her career both overseas and in Bollywood by working hard and dedicating herself to success every day.

With her breathtaking look and extraordinary appeal, this international actress has always fascinated all of her lovers.

The actress has made sure because of her hard work to embark a place in the hearts of the audience. Urvashi is indeed a trendsetter and she is a complete fashionista. The actress knows how to grace every style quotient with that grace and style.

Be it a simple look or a lavish look the actress looks no less than a goddess. Urvashi Rautela has always wowed her followers with her charismatic personality and impressive work. Urvashi Rautela has always been a symbol of style in the profession.

The actress is often active on social media and ensures that her followers are entertained with her stunning content.

Urvashi yet again took to Instagram ablaze as she dropped a hot video of herself where she is seen walking seashore, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous as she had opted for a Bruna tie-front cutout bandeau swimsuit from a brand called Moeva London.

The actress covered her hot apparel with a Millie sarong skirt; the actress accessorized her look with a Coin collar necklace & tropical palms necklace from the brand Orelia London along with Astrid sunglasses to protect her eyes from the harmful UV rays.

Urvashi kept her open in wavy long-tone curls which made the actress look stunning as always. The actress flaunted her hourglass body which made all the fans go insane over this beauty. The entire look of the actress cost a whopping amount of worth rupees 55K which this international diva Urvashi carried with utmost boldness along with elegance.

Do check this video here:

Undoubtedly we can say that Urvashi can carry lakhs of rupees worth quotients with hotness along with zeal.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen judging the Miss Universe Pageant 2021, actress also bagged appreciation for her international song Versace Baby alongside Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role.

The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”.

Urvashi Rautela will be making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana.

The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.