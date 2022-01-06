हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela wears Michael Cinco gown worth a whopping Rs 15 lakh - Watch

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. 

Urvashi Rautela wears Michael Cinco gown worth a whopping Rs 15 lakh, turns showstopper for Armani - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi:  Model turned actress Urvashi Rautela enjoys a massive fan following of  44.6million followers on Instagram. She often hogs attention for her astonishing looks and marvelous beauty. 

Urvashi recently took the internet ablaze as she wore internationally renowned fashion designer Michael Cinco's dress which cost about Rs 15 lakh. She graced the ramp for Armani Show and her entire ensemble was a mini shimmery dress which was had a net pattern frill over the dress with blossom pastel print all over it. 

Flaunting her long-toned curls, and glam make-up Urvashi looked no less than a diva. 

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller Black Rose along with the Hindi remake of Thiruttu Payale 2. 

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song Doob Gaye opposite Guru Randhawa and Versace Baby opposite Mohamed Ramadan - the Egyptian superstar. 

 

Tags:
Urvashi Rautelaurvashi rautela trolledMichael Cincourvashi rautela picsUrvashi Rautela photosUrvashi Rautela dress price
