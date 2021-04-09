हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela flaunts her luxurious diamond-studded face mask - Watch

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela recently took to Instagram to share her new look with a diamond-studded face mask and fans are going gaga over it! The actress is seen donning the diamond-embellished mask and serving looks in the new video.

Urvashi Rautela flaunts her luxurious diamond-studded face mask - Watch
File photo

New Delhi: Actress Urvashi Rautela, known for drop-dead gorgeous pictures and glamorous photoshoots on Instagram, has left her fans speechless once again.

She recently took to Instagram to flaunt her new accessory - a diamond-studded face mask! Urvashi pioneered a fashion trend when she showcased her flower-themed diamond face mask to her followers. The diamond mask covered her head, jaw and cheeks and was quite heavy according to the actress.

In the video, the 'Virgin Bhanupriya' actress is seen donning her diamond face mask with a dreamy green eye-shadow and peach lip gloss.

She added an audio clip of rapper Cardi B's song 'WAP' as the background music and captioned the photo saying, "DIAMOND FULL FACE MASQUERADE, OMGGGG IT WAS SO HEAVY‼️‼️ Pl don’t blame me"

Here's the video

Fans were spellbound by her shiny new avatar and showered her with compliments comparing her to a diamond. One user wrote, "Ek diamond par dusra diamond" while another commented, "You are the real diamond for India and all world"

The stunning actress has many exciting upcoming projects in her kitty including the awaited cop-action-thriller web series 'Inspector Avinash' co-starring Randeep Hooda and her big-budget Tamil debut.

She will also feature in 'Black Rose' a bilingual thriller, and the Hindi remake of Tamil film 'Thirutu Payale 2'.

The 27-year-old actress will also be seen in the music collaboration 'Versace' with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan and with the sensational singer Guru Randhawa in the music video 'Mar Jayenge'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi RautelaUrvashi Rautela filmsUrvashi Rautela music videosInspector Avinash
Next
Story

Flashback Friday: 4 times Jaya Bachchan lost her cool with paps!

Must Watch

PT5M9S

Jammu and Kashmir: Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind Chief Imtiyaz Ahmed Shah shot down in Tral