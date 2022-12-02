Urvashi Rautela SHUTS haters, confesses 'was not aware Rishabh Pant also known as RP'

New Delhi: Amid a lot of hullabaloo over Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's alleged affair and latter's denial, the former beauty queen has opened up on the controversy in her latest interview. She also got talking about trolling on social media and how it affects her.

URVASHI RAUTELA ON RP AKA RISHABH PANT

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Urvashi said, "RP is my co-actor and stands for Ram Pothineni. I was not even aware that Rishabh Pant is also known as RP. People just assume stuff and write about it. And to those believing in such rumours, I’d say they need to analyse a little. If you haven’t seen anything, or just because some Youtuber or for that matter anyone is saying something, how can you simply believe it?"

She also reflected on the heavy trolling she got during the World Cup 2022 and her trip to Australia where the Indian cricket team was stay put at the same time. "We always see comparisons being made that cricketers have way more respect than actors, or that they earn more than actors, and that bothers me a lot. I do understand that they play for the country, and are loved and respected largely, but actors as well have done so much. They’ve also represented the country. I myself have done that so many times. But I don’t like these silly comparisons, " she added.

On people cheering Pant's name when she was present at an event, Urvashi added, "Anybody who’s representing the country needs to be respected. People can’t treat them like a commodity. They can’t behave like gali-mohalle ke log. That’s what I call invading privacy and I don’t appreciate this."

URVASHI RAUTELA ON TROLLING

She told the publication, "Trolling has become a way of life. It’s a trend that’s going on and everybody becomes a target of it. Everyone has to go through it, including the Prime Minister. But I believe, in life, there are way more important things to be stressing about and so I prefer to focus on work and worry about what to do on the professional front."

URVASHI RAUTELA-RISHABH PANT CONTROVERSY

For the unversed, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela’s name got linked with cricketer Rishabh Pant after she said that a man with the name ‘RP’ waited for her for hours in a hotel lobby. After this, Rishabh Pant had shared a story on Instagram in which he said, “It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai.”

He later deleted the post. Both Urvashi and Rishabh Pant were rumoured to be dating back in time but have never really spoken about it in public.