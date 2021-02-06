हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela spotted wearing velvet tracksuit at airport, flashes Louis Vuitton handbag - Check out her pics

On the work front, she is going to be occupied the whole year as she has several upcoming films and music videos. Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda are coming together for an upcoming web-series “Inspector Avinash”, which is going to be an action-thriller. “Black Rose”.

Urvashi Rautela spotted wearing velvet tracksuit at airport, flashes Louis Vuitton handbag - Check out her pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: B-Town’s talented actress Urvashi Rautela treats her fans right as she keeps them updated about herself via her social media. The diva is constantly in the news mainlyfor her shoots or pretty appearances. 

Urvashi Rautela has previously delivered some great hits like, “Sanam Re”, “Kabil”, and recently “Virgin Bhanupriya”. For 2021, the stunner is going to be really busy with her kitty full.

On Friday evening, Urvashi Rautela was spotted leaving from Mumbai airport. As Urvashi Rautela left, she made sure to look cozy yet stylish in her airport look. Urvashi Rautela was spotted looking fashionable in a grey velvet tracksuit set. Being the sweetheart that she is, she took the time to greet the paparazzi. Fashion-forward Urvashi Rautela was also seen carrying a trendy Louis Vuitton handbag.

On the work front, she is going to be occupied the whole year as she has several upcoming films and music videos. Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda are coming together for an upcoming web-series “Inspector Avinash”, which is going to be an action-thriller. “Black Rose”, which is said to be a bilingual thriller that will be released in Hindi and Telugu, will have Urvashi the lead.

Urvashi Rautela will be also seen in some upcoming music videos. Urvashi Rautela also has an international project, opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, announcement for the same will be made soon.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Urvashi Rautelaurvashi rautela picsUrvashi Rautela photosurvashi rautela airport lookViral Pics
Next
Story

Preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan's Saturday photo album features Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu flashing a wide smile on a sunny day!
  • 1,08,14,304Confirmed
  • 1,54,918Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M20S

West Bengal: JP Nadda's had lunch with farmers in Malda