Urvashi Rautela spotted wearing velvet tracksuit at airport, flashes Louis Vuitton handbag - Check out her pics

New Delhi: B-Town’s talented actress Urvashi Rautela treats her fans right as she keeps them updated about herself via her social media. The diva is constantly in the news mainlyfor her shoots or pretty appearances.

Urvashi Rautela has previously delivered some great hits like, “Sanam Re”, “Kabil”, and recently “Virgin Bhanupriya”. For 2021, the stunner is going to be really busy with her kitty full.

On Friday evening, Urvashi Rautela was spotted leaving from Mumbai airport. As Urvashi Rautela left, she made sure to look cozy yet stylish in her airport look. Urvashi Rautela was spotted looking fashionable in a grey velvet tracksuit set. Being the sweetheart that she is, she took the time to greet the paparazzi. Fashion-forward Urvashi Rautela was also seen carrying a trendy Louis Vuitton handbag.

On the work front, she is going to be occupied the whole year as she has several upcoming films and music videos. Urvashi Rautela and Randeep Hooda are coming together for an upcoming web-series “Inspector Avinash”, which is going to be an action-thriller. “Black Rose”, which is said to be a bilingual thriller that will be released in Hindi and Telugu, will have Urvashi the lead.

Urvashi Rautela will be also seen in some upcoming music videos. Urvashi Rautela also has an international project, opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, announcement for the same will be made soon.