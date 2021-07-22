Urvashi Rautela's rides scooty on Thiruttu Payale 2 Hindi remake sets, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted shooting for her upcoming film, the Hindi remake of a blockbuster Tamil movie, 'Thiruttu Payale 2'. The video showing Urvashi riding a scooty on the sets along with actor Vineet Kumar Singh has gone viral.

Urvashi can be seen sporting a black salwar kameez with red dupatta where else actor Vineet Kumar is wearing a police uniform. The BTS video of the shoot is going viral and has been shared by a fan club on social media.

Kollywood filmmaker Susi Ganeshan will direct the remake, who also directed the original.

Earlier, the actress shared a post from the sets of Thiruttu Payale 2 revealing her look in a green Kurti and a yellow skirt.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose”.

The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan.

Urvashi Rautela is currently training for an upcoming action film, which will be revealed soon.