Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to meet Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and athlete Priyanka Goswami

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to meet Miss India runner-up Manya Singh and athlete Priyanka Goswami soon.

While Manya Singh is the daughter of an auto driver from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, national record holder Priyanka Goswami hails from Meerut.

Both the daughters of UP have made their families and the citizens of the state proud through their achievements. Manya was crowned the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner Up at a virtual ceremony.

Expressing elation, Manya Singh’s father Omprakash Singh said that he and his daughter wanted to meet the UP CM. He added that he is fortunate enough to get the opportunity. Admiring the UP government's work, he said that it is due to the schemes of the Yogi government that daughters like Manya are able to fulfill their dreams.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently created a national record in women’s 20km race walking, and has also secured a berth at the Tokyo Olympics to be held in 2021. The 24-year-old athlete has also been selected for Rani Laxmi Bai Award.