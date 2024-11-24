Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Actor Vikrant Massey
Chief minister of Uttrakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami took to his social media and shared a picture with actor Vikrant Massey.
New Delhi: Vikrany Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report' continues to win hearts and accolades for its powerful depiction of one of India’s most pivotal historical events.
As it heads into its second weekend, the film maintains strong momentum at the box office. Garnering immense support from the government, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, have declared the film tax-free, further boosting its reach and impact.
Joining the spree, Honorable Chief minister of Uttrakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami met Vikrant Massey at government house and expressed his delight.
"'द साबरमती रिपोर्ट' फ़िल्म में मुख्य कलाकार की भूमिका निभाने वाले प्रसिद्ध अभिनेता विक्रांत मैसी जी ने शासकीय आवास पर भेंट की।
#SabarmatiReport"
Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles.
Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios.
The film is now released in theatres.
