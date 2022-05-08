हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan calls wifey Natasha Dalal his 'heartbeat' in sweet birthday post

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a heartfelt post for his wife Natasha Dalal on her birthday. Check out their mushy pictures.

Pic Credit: Instagram/Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan has showered love on her better half Natasha Dalal to mark her special day. Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the 'Badlapur' actor shared several pictures where the couple can be seen hanging out with each other.

He captioned the post as, "Happy bday to my favourite heartbeat on this planet. Also joeys mum". As soon as he shared the post, many Bollywood celebrities also send warm birthday wishes to Natasha.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 

Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday @natashadalal88 @varundvn while Saba Pataudi commented, "Happy birthday @natashadalal88".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is shooting for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari`s directorial `Bawaal` alongside Janhvi Kapoor.Apart from this, Varun will next be seen in `Jug Jugg Jeeyo` with Kiara Advani and in `Bhediya` co-starring Kriti Sanon.

