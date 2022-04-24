हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan turns 35, is happy to be working on his birthday on film ‘Bawaal’

Varun Dhawan will next be seen in "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. 

Varun Dhawan turns 35, is happy to be working on his birthday on film ‘Bawaal’

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, who turned 35 on Sunday (April 24), expressed gratitude about spending his birthday on a film set after two years of sitting at home in the wake of the pandemic.The actor is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's "Bawaal", in which he shares the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor.

Varun took to Instagram to thank his fans and followers for their love and best wishes.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)
 

"It ain't my sweet 16, but super happy to spend this bday working. The last 2 birthday were spent at home but feels great to be out here on set getting up at 530 in the morning and reporting to a @niteshtiwari22 set #bawaal. 2022 is special for me with #jugjuggjeyo and #bhediya set for release (sic)" the actor wrote alongside his picture in which he can be seen surrounded with balloons.

Varun will next be seen in "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, the comedy-drama will be released on June 24.

This year he will also star in Amar Kaushik's "Bhediya", which will be released on November 25. The horror comedy also features Kirti Sanon.

Tags:
Varun Dhawanhappy birthday varun dhawanbawaalJug Jugg Jeeyo
