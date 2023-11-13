Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Celebrate First Diwali Post Marriage - Check PICS

New Delhi: Newly weds Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi just celebrated their first Diwali post marriage. The couple got married on November 1 in a beautiful ceremony set against the stunning backdrop of Tuscany, Italy.

Marking the festival with their family, the beautiful couple shared their happy moments on social media. Varun posted a grand picture with his wife. In another picture, he was spotted with his wife, mother, sister Niharika Konidela, and father Nagendra Babu.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Happy Diwali!" Another heartwarming post was shared by Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela in which all the family members including Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Sai Dharam Tej, and others can be seen.

Varun and Lavanya tied the knot recently in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple shared pictures from their wedding day. The duo looked adorable as they posed together. Varun wrote in the caption, "My Lav!"

Lavanya looked gorgeous in the pictures. She was dressed in a red silk bridal saree from Kanjeevaram, a red top with matching embroidery, and a thickly bordered tissue silk veil. On her special day, the bride chose a sleek gajra hairdo and kohled eyes on her wedding day. Complementing her look, Varun Tej wore an off-white sherwani with heavy golden embroidery, a matching shawl, and trousers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar will be seen in the movie titled 'Operation Valentine'. The film will be out in cinemas on December 8, 2023.

Releasing in Hindi and Telugu, 'Operation Valentine' marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, introducing him as an Indian Air Force pilot. Manushi will be seen in the role of a radar officer. As per a statement, the film is inspired by true events. Recently, Varun took to Instagram and shared the film's poster. "On the 8th of December 2023, Hear the roar of India as it echoes across the skies #OperationValentine," he captioned the post. The update has left fans excited.

Creating an uproar in the market, a social media user commented, "Can't wait for this blockbuster." Another user wrote, "Wow. It looks interesting." 'Operation Valentine' is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film.