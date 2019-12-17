Veteran actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo dies at 92

Veteran Hindi and Marathi actor Dr Shreeram Lagoo died at Pune's Dinanath Hospital on Tuesday (December 17). He was 92. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has expressed grief over the death of Shreeram Lagoo, saying India has lost a versatile personality.

"My tributes to all time great artist Shreeram Lagoo. We have lost a versatile personality. A unique theatre actor dominated silver screen and created impact. He was social activists simultaneously," tweeted Javadekar.

Shreeram Lagoo will also be remembered for his character roles in films. He has acted in over 100 Hindi and Marathi films, over 40 Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati plays, and has directed over 20 Marathi plays. Shreeram Lagoo was also a trained ENT surgeon.

Shreeram Lagoo was born on November 16, 1927 and had also been very vocal and active in furthering progressive and rational social causes. He won the 1978 Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award for the Hindi film Gharaonda. Shreeram's autobiography is titled Lamaan, which means "the carrier of goods".