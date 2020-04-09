Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha is mighty impressed with Kartik Aaryan - Find out why

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is still getting praises for his act in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'(PPAW), where he played a simpleton Chintu Tyagi, who wanted to taste the forbidden fruit. Amid lockdown, Kartik’s film is being revisited by all his fans and people are still going gaga about his act. And looks like the latest to join this list to fall in love with Chintu Tyagi is the veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Shatrughan Sinha, who’s super active on Twitter, took to his profile to share what he’s currently watching during this lockdown phase. The veteran had just watched PPAW and just like everyone was blown away by Aaryan. He tweeted, ‘Another film I enjoyed during the lockdown was #PatiPatniAurWoh a remake of the old one which had the late & great actor par excellence #SanjeevKumar & the graceful, late VidyaSinha, produced then by the late & great filmmaker, producer, director #BRChopra.’

the talented & comfortable @bhumipednekar who shines despite her role which has certain limits. The worthy daughter @ananyapandayy of the not so worthy father #ChunkeyPanday, but a very loveable father & friend. Although she’s new, but has great zeal & energy which is admirable. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 7, 2020

Wishing them all great success. But the credit for good performances & presentation goes to the brilliant director @mudassar_as_is in the making, one of the best we have today. And of course, not to forget the new fresh talent @Aparshakti is very good too.

Thoroughly enjoyed it. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 7, 2020

In the other tweet he started singing praises for the hunk, ‘This remake has been produced by his son, late #RaviChopra’s wife, #RenuChopra. It was a refreshing change to see the younger talented actors who did complete justice to this film. The current flavour, promising & his future seems very bright @TheAaryanKartik.’ He further tweeted about Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday and Aparshakti’s performances. Looks like Mr Sinha has gone completely khamosh with this entertaining film and the gifted talented Kartik Aaryan. Well, we couldn’t agree more.

Just last week, Kangana Ranaut too had praised Kartik Aaryan in her interview, where she hailed his journey to success despite being an outsider and making a special niche for himself. Now from the veteran Shatrughan Sinha to the powerhouse Kangana Ranaut are impressed by the heartthrob of the nation and so are the masses. The actor’s certain charm has got everyone smitten for him at the big screen and off it too.