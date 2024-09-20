Veteran Music Director Vipin Reshammiya Dies At 87, Son Himesh Reshammiya Mourns Loss Of His Father

New Delhi: Renowned singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya is in mourning following the passing of his father, Vipin Reshammiya, who died at the age of 87. According to reports from ANI, the esteemed music director passed away on Wednesday at 8:30 PM at Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he had been admitted due to breathing difficulties and age-related health complications.

On Thursday, Himesh conducted the last rites for his father, attended by several notable figures from the industry, including choreographer Farah Khan and singer Shaan, who came to pay their respects.

A close family friend, Vanita Thapar, confirmed the news to ETimes, sharing her deep bond with the Reshammiya family. "I used to call him 'papa' since the time he was making TV serials. Later, he became a music director, and then Himesh followed in his footsteps. We share a very close bond," she expressed. Thapar, along with numerologist Anup Singh, remained close to Vipin throughout his life.

The Reshammiya family has received an outpouring of condolences during this difficult time, as fans and friends alike remember Vipin's contributions to the music industry.