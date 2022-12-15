Veteran TV actress Veena Kapoor ALIVE, says 'my son has not killed me...'

New Delhi: A few days back, actress Veena Kapoor's brutal murder at the hands of her own son Sachin Kapoor in Mumbai over a property dispute reportedly had sent shivers down the spine. Fans were shocked to read about the horrific details of the killing and the accused also accepted his crime before the Mumbai cops. But, a major twist has been added to the tale. The actress is alive and even filed a complaint with the police. Yes! You read that right. So, Veena Kapoor namesake TV actress received massive phone calls and messages from people assuming she died.

According to a report in Mid-Day.com, the TV actress filed an NC at Dindoshi police station on Wednesday as soon after this news broke, people bashed her son to be a murderer and dropped messages on social media slamming him. She added that many condolence messages too have poured in.

The actress told Mid-Day, "I have been receiving many calls and messages about this. I am not able to concentrate on work due to this. I am alive, my son has not killed me. Due to these messages, I have stopped receiving work."

Veena Kapoor's son Abhishek Chadda said, "I also received many calls saying I killed my mother. I won't even dream of such a thing. I love my mother too much. I felt sick after reading this news and the messages on social media. I appeal to people to not spread rumours. My mother is alive, I have not killed her."