'Vicky Donor' actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya diagnosed with cancer, Bollywood stars raise funds for his treatment

New Delhi: Actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao and Rajesh Tailang have come together to raise funds for their colleague Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who is fighting lung cancer. Bhupesh, who is best known for his role in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Vicky Donor'. He is admitted to a hospital in Gujarat and is in need of money. Hence, Bollywood has extended a helping hand to him.

"Request all of you to step forward help out colleague actor Bhupesh, a NSD graduate," Manoj Bajpayee tweeted. Gajraj Rao and Rajesh Tailang also sought monetary help for Bhupesh on their respective Twitter accounts.

"Our dear friend, a fantastic actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya is fighting a hard battle with cancer. He needs our support urgently, Please click this and do your bit," read Rajesh's tweet.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Achin Jain wrote, "Bhupesh ji who worked with us in our upcoming film, 'Pagglait' is fighting a massive battle with lung cancer. It's a tough time that everyone is going through but your little support can allow him to fight this battle more strongly."

Please support our dear friend and great actor https://t.co/ipuddRZUoN — Rajesh Tailang (@rajeshtailang) September 18, 2020

Apart from 'Vicky Donor', Bhupesh Kumar Pandya has also worked in 'Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi', web series 'Delhi Crime' and other movies.