Mumbai: B-town couple actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were the picture of happiness as they were spotted leaving filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's Mumbai residence late on Tuesday night.

The duo, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in December 2021, appeared to be in high spirits as they exited the home, accompanied by Katrina's sister, Isabelle Kaif.

In the videos and photos captured by ANI, Vicky, dressed casually in a white T-shirt paired with black pants and shoes, was seen descending the stairs with a beaming smile, acknowledging the paparazzi with friendly waves.

Isabelle, who matched her sister's style in a black top and jeans, followed closely behind.

Katrina, opting for a more relaxed look in a black sweatshirt and jeans, sported a natural, no-makeup appearance as she was spotted exiting Zoya's house with her radiant smile.

She was seen reaching the car last, where Vicky stood by to assist her inside. As the couple departed, Katrina waved cheerfully from the car.

This cheerful outing comes amid the buzz surrounding Vicky's upcoming film, 'Chhaava'.

The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, features Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The teaser for the film, released on Monday, has been met with considerable enthusiasm, with Katrina herself praising it on Instagram with the caption, "And its hereeeee raw, brutal and glorious."

'Chhaava' is set to release on December 6, 2024

Vicky's latest film, 'Bad Newz', hit theatres on July 19, while Katrina was last seen in 'Merry Christmas' opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

She is also set to star in Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated film 'Jee Le Zara' alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.