हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's hug to Katrina Kaif at Sardar Udham screening goes viral! - Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen hugging in a viral video from the screening of his latest film 'Sardar Udham'.

Vicky Kaushal&#039;s hug to Katrina Kaif at Sardar Udham screening goes viral! - Watch
File photo

New Delhi: In a new viral video, actor Vicky Kaushal is seen greeting Katrina Kaif with a hug at the premiere of his latest film 'Sardar Udham' and fans cannot stop gushing over them.

The video was shared on Instagram by a fan and showed Vicky and Katrina sharing a warm hug. While Katrina was wearing a skirt and a sweatshirt, Vicky looked dapper in a white jacket.

 

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had responded to engagement rumours between him and Katrina Kaif in a recent interview. Although he didn't mention the actress, he expressed that he will get married soon enough. 

He told ETimes, "The news was circulated by your friends. I’ll get engaged soon enough when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)".

For the unversed, the rumours regarding the couple dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Recently, there were also rumours of a couple getting engaged which was later denied by the actor’s team. Although none of them has officially confirmed their relationship yet

The rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee With Karan's last season in 2019, where the former replied to host Karan Johar's one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky. 

On the work front, Vicky was last in the film ‘Sardar Udham' which was released on October 16 on Amazon Prime.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vicky KaushalKatrina KaifVicky Kaushal girlfriendSardar Udham screening
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal finally BREAKS his silence on engagement rumours with Katrina Kaif!

Must Watch

PT11M49S

India: Tomato and onion fuelling thali inflation