Vicky Kaushal's hug to Katrina Kaif at Sardar Udham screening goes viral! - Watch

New Delhi: In a new viral video, actor Vicky Kaushal is seen greeting Katrina Kaif with a hug at the premiere of his latest film 'Sardar Udham' and fans cannot stop gushing over them.

The video was shared on Instagram by a fan and showed Vicky and Katrina sharing a warm hug. While Katrina was wearing a skirt and a sweatshirt, Vicky looked dapper in a white jacket.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had responded to engagement rumours between him and Katrina Kaif in a recent interview. Although he didn't mention the actress, he expressed that he will get married soon enough.

He told ETimes, "The news was circulated by your friends. I’ll get engaged soon enough when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)".

For the unversed, the rumours regarding the couple dating have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Recently, there were also rumours of a couple getting engaged which was later denied by the actor’s team. Although none of them has officially confirmed their relationship yet

The rumour about Katrina and Vicky first started when at Koffee With Karan's last season in 2019, where the former replied to host Karan Johar's one of the questions by saying that she thinks she will look good with Vicky.

On the work front, Vicky was last in the film ‘Sardar Udham' which was released on October 16 on Amazon Prime.