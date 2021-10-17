हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal thanks Shoojit Sircar for Sardar Udham, remembers late actor Irrfan Khan

A day after the release of his film 'Sardar Udham', actor Vicky Kaushal penned a thank you note to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for casting him in the film and giving him an experience that "took a lot out of him and gave a lot more in return."

Vicky Kaushal thanks Shoojit Sircar for Sardar Udham, remembers late actor Irrfan Khan
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: A day after the release of his film 'Sardar Udham', actor Vicky Kaushal penned a thank you note to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for casting him in the film and giving him an experience that "took a lot out of him and gave a lot more in return."

"Thank You @shoojitsircar Sir for taking me back in time and making me meet your #SardarUdham. An experience that took a lot out of me and gave a lot more in return," he wrote on Instagram.

 

'Sardar Udham' is a biopic of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Late actor Irrfan Khan was originally supposed to play the role of Sardar Udham in the film.

 

Dedicating the film to Irrfan Khan, Vicky added, "This one's for the two friends that you always wish to keep alive, Udham Singh and Irrfan Saab."

Alongside the heartwarming note, Vicky posted a few BTS images from the sets of the film.

Vicky will be seen next in 'Sam Bahadur', which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vicky KaushalSardar Udhamfilmmaker Shoojit Sircarthank you noteJallianwala Bagh massacreLate actor Irrfan Khan
Next
Story

Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shriram Nene complete 22 years of marital bliss

Must Watch

PT11M13S

Lakhbir Singh used to live in tents along with Nihangs