Leaked: When Shehnaaz Gill cried bitterly during 'Honsla Rakh' promotion remembering rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla

New Delhi: After a month of keeping herself away from public and social media, Shehnaaz stepped out to promote her Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh'. While people noticed her sadness during the promotion, a video from the event has gone viral on the internet where Shehnaaz is seen losing her control on her emotions and crying bitterly in the middle of the interview. This unseen video of Shehnaaz after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla has left her fans emotional.

Paparaazi Viral Bhayani shared the report on the same with a post on his Instagram, featuring Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and her 'Honsla Rakh' co-star Diljit Dosanjh. As per Bhayani, Shehnaaz broke down in the middle of an interview while remembering her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Her film co-star Diljit Dosanjh consoles her by embracing her. While many of her fans felt sad to see her condition and expressed their support and asked her to stay strong, some of them urged not to share the video further and respect her privacy.

Post their Bigg Boss stint, Shehnaaz and Sidharth featured together on several projects. They also appeared together as special guests on several shows. Although the duo never opened up on their relationship and called themselves good friends, rumours were there that the two were considering taking their relationship to the next level and tying the knot by the end of the year.

However, Sidharth's sudden death on September 2 came as a shock to everyone and left his family and close ones completely shattered. Shehnaaz released the first track 'Habit' more than a month after his death. The video song included shots and footage from their unfinished track. Days later, she released another song, 'Tu Yaheen Hai', which was a musical tribute to the late actor.