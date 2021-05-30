Virat Kohli’s chat with fans interrupted by Anushka Sharma, cricketer asked to show daughter Vamika!

New Delhi: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is in quarantine and did a fun chat session with his fans on Saturday (May 30). His interaction was however interrupted by wife and actress Anushka Sharma, with a question of her own.

“Where have you kept my headphones”, asked the actress to her husband in the chat session. To which the doting husband replied, “Always on the side table next to the bed love,” adding a smiling and a heart emoji.



Virat also revealed that he watches some nice TV shows with Anushka when he is relaxing.



Virat was also asked about daughter Vamika. “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please,” asked a fan.

“Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” replied the cricketer.



Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021 - have been very guarded about their child’s privacy and have not shared a single photo of her with fans yet.

The beautiful couple first met on the sets of a shampoo commercial in 2013 and soon sparked romance. The duo tied the knot in December 2017, in a private wedding ceremony in Italy.

The power couple is adored by fans and is popularly known as ‘Virushka’.