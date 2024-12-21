New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have long been one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, admired for their humor and romance. Recently, Varun Dhawan, who worked alongside Anushka in the film Sui Dhaaga, offered a rare insight into Virat Kohli’s mindset, shedding light on a particularly emotional moment during a tough phase of his cricket career.

Varun appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, where he shared a personal story that Anushka had once revealed to him about her husband. The incident took place during the Nottingham Test, where India had faced a loss. Anushka, who was not present at the game, returned to find Virat deeply distressed. "She came back and didn’t know where Virat was. She came to the room and saw him really down, literally crying," Varun shared. Despite being the highest scorer for India that day, Kohli blamed himself for the loss, taking the entire burden on his shoulders.

Guess he's talking about the Edgbaston test 2018. Or maybe from 2021 Eng tour. pic.twitter.com/8SwzOH7PIT — (@crickohli18) December 19, 2024

Varun further spoke about his time spent with Anushka during the filming of Sui Dhaaga. He mentioned how they spent hours talking, sitting on rocking chairs in a village during the shoot. "She doesn’t tolerate injustice," he added, reflecting on her strong and principled nature.

Anushka and Virat, who have always been private about their personal life, married in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021, and recently became parents to a son, Akaay, in 2024.