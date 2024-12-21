Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2834234https://zeenews.india.com/people/virat-was-really-down-literally-crying-varun-dhawan-opens-up-about-kohlis-way-of-coping-loss-2834234.html
NewsLifestylePeople
VIRAT KOHLI

'Virat Was Really Down, Literally Crying...': Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Kohli's Way Of Coping Loss

Varun Dhawan opens up about an emotional moment where Virat Kohli blamed himself for a loss.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2024, 10:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Virat Was Really Down, Literally Crying...': Varun Dhawan Opens Up About Kohli's Way Of Coping Loss (Image: X)

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have long been one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, admired for their humor and romance. Recently, Varun Dhawan, who worked alongside Anushka in the film Sui Dhaaga, offered a rare insight into Virat Kohli’s mindset, shedding light on a particularly emotional moment during a tough phase of his cricket career.

Varun appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, where he shared a personal story that Anushka had once revealed to him about her husband. The incident took place during the Nottingham Test, where India had faced a loss. Anushka, who was not present at the game, returned to find Virat deeply distressed. "She came back and didn’t know where Virat was. She came to the room and saw him really down, literally crying," Varun shared. Despite being the highest scorer for India that day, Kohli blamed himself for the loss, taking the entire burden on his shoulders.

Take A Look:

Varun further spoke about his time spent with Anushka during the filming of Sui Dhaaga. He mentioned how they spent hours talking, sitting on rocking chairs in a village during the shoot. "She doesn’t tolerate injustice," he added, reflecting on her strong and principled nature.

Anushka and Virat, who have always been private about their personal life, married in an intimate ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021, and recently became parents to a son, Akaay, in 2024. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK