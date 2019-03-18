Vivek Oberoi dons nine different looks in PM Narendra Modi's biopic-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood Vivek Oberoi, who is all set to emulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the big screen, will sport nine different looks in his biopic.

Sharing the pictures of his different looks, film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "Vivek Anand Oberoi's different looks in the biopic #PMNarendraModi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit... 12 April 2019 release."

Vivek Anand Oberoi's different looks in the biopic #PMNarendraModi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit... 12 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/lkIMrbBhJT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2019

PM Modi's biopic will hit the screens on April 12, 2019. Vivek will be seen in a biopic for the first time.

The film has gone floors and the shooting is in full swing. The first look of the much-anticipated film was unveiled on January 7, 2019.

Apart from Vivek, the film stars Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

'PM Narendra Modi' biopic is produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.