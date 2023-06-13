Tamannaah Bhatia Says Vijay Varma Is Her ‘Happy Place’

The relationship status of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma has been generating a lot of buzz lately. Speculations have been flying around about them getting cozy at a New Year’s party, spotted together around the city, and engaging with each other on social media. Unsurprisingly, fans have embraced the idea of a romantic connection between the two. But now, it seems that Tamannaah Bhatia has finally decided to address all the rumours head-on. In an interview, the “Babli Bouncer” actress spoke about her relationship with Vijay Varma.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that their story began on the sets of their upcoming OTT show, “Lust Stories 2.”

Did Tamannaah Bhatia Confirm Dating Vijay Varma?

In an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah Bhatia, while speaking about Vijay Varma, said, “I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen.”

As she was asked if things brewed between her and Vijay Varma on the sets of “Lust Stories 2,” the actress just said that he is someone who she looks up to.

“He is someone with whom I bonded very organically and he is someone who came to me with all his guard down, which made it easy for me to let my guard down. I have created a world for myself and here's a person who actually understood that world. He is a person for whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place," she added.

Watch the full interview here:

This is the first time the actress has spoken something about Vijay Varma that hints at a relationship. Between them. Prior to this, Tamannaah had always denied dating rumours.

About ‘Lust Stories 2'

Almost five years after the first season, Netflix is set to release “Lust Stories 2.” Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, this much-awaited show boasts a star-studded cast that includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Angad Bedi, Tillotama Shome, Neena Gupta, and Mrunal Thakur, who will be portraying prominent roles.