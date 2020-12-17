हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Riteish Deshmukh

We are looking forward to working together: Genelia D'Souza quips about Birthday boy Riteish Deshmukh

In a recent interview to the Hindustan Times, Genelia and Riteish spoke about their condition of working on a film with each other. Riteish’s succinct response was, “A good script”, while Genelia said she is waiting for something special.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/geneliad

New Delhi: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza never fail to set couple goals. The duo currently star in the game show ‘Ladies vs Gentlemen’ which streams on Flipkart Video. However, their fans still await to see them in a movie together.

In a recent interview to the Hindustan Times, Genelia and Riteish spoke about their condition of working on a film with each other. Riteish’s succinct response was, “A good script”, while Genelia said she is waiting for something special.

“I always say that my first film was with Riteish and before I went on this big sabbatical, the last film I did was with Riteish as well. So to be back again with him, I am looking for something very special. We are looking forward to working together,” the ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’ actress said.

Riteish who turned 42 today (December 17) made his Bollywood debut with Genelia in ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ in 2003. Here are some of the couple’s lovely pictures: 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

 

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh got married on February 3, 2012. They have two sons. Riaan was born on November 25, 2014, while the couple welcomed Rahyl on June 1, 2016.  

On the professional front, Riteish's last film was Tiger Shroff's ‘Baaghi 3’. Genelia was last seen in the much-delayed film - ‘It’s My Life’, opposite Harman Baweja.

 

