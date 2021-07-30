We were just supposed to get engaged: Yami Gautam reveals story behind her impromptu wedding with Aditya Dhar!

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Yami Gautam, who tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar in June, recently revealed that their marriage was an impromptu affair more than a planned one. In an interview with an entertainment portal, she said that although they didn't plan it, it unfolded in the best way possible.

She revealed that they were only planning to get engaged and then wait for a while before taking marital vows. However, her maternal grandmother convinced her to jump into marriage as 'engagement was a part of their culture'.

Yami told Film Companion, "We were just supposed to get engaged, and then were going to let time take its due course, but my 'nani' was like 'listen, this engagement and all is not a part of our culture, so how about getting married?' And then Aditya asked me, 'Are you ready? Shall we?' I don't know what it means, honestly. I'm still not able to absorb the feeling of being married. I feel the same, maybe happier."

You may be surprised to know that Yami was even considering taking their families along for her honeymoon. She said, "Honestly, my sister and everybody was asking, ‘Where will you all go?’ I said, ‘Wherever we go, you all have to come'. She said, ‘What? How ridiculous is that? What kind of a Barajtya family film are you making?’ But you know that’s who we are. We love having our families around."

Yami Gautam married Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who is a Kashmiri on June 4 this year.

On the work front, Yami will next be seen in Bhoot Police co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandes and is directed by Pawan Kripalani. The movie is produced by Tips Industries.

Also, she is shooting for the social comedy film Dasvi produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata's thriller A Thursday playing the role of a school teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.