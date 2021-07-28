Bhoot Police first footage: Saif Ali Khan dons a massive headgear with horns

New Delhi: First footage from Disney plus Hotstar horror comedy film Bhoot Police is out as the OTT platform released a video announcing its upcoming slate of projects, which include Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India, Tisca Chopra’s Fear 1.0, Shabana Azmi starrer The Empire, Sushmita Sen’s helmed Arya 2, among other projects.

In the video, we see a fleeting glimpse from the film Bhoot Police. The three frames that the video shows from the film include a shot of Yami Gautam, followed by Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor looking intently somewhere and the third and the most dramatic shot, shows Saif donning a tribal looking massive headgear with two horns on it. The actor also has a red tikka on his forehead and mud rubbed on his cheeks. The overall vibe is primitive and savage.

Bhoot Police stars Saif along with Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandes and is directed by Pawan Kripalani. The movie is produced by Tips Industries.

Saif’s wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier shared the first look of her husband from Bhoot Police on her Instagram.

“Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip,” Kareena captioned her post.

The movie was earlier supposed to have a theatrical release, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic will now release on OTT. Talking about the same, the film’s producer Ramesh Taurani shared with ETimes, “I had no option. I don't see the theatres opening before November 2021, and that too at 50 percent capacity. The way things are going, it's still going to take a lot of time to go back to old times."

He further added, “Look, I was supposed to release 'Bhoot Police' in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, 'Bhoot Police' will be released on OTT mostly in September, or October.”