What is the Rs 200 crore extortion case Jacqueline Fernandez is linked to?

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped from leaving the country at Mumbai airport on Sunday (December 5) by Enforcement Directorate over a Rs 200 crore extortion probe.

Jacqueline was flying to Dubai when she was detained at Mumbai airport on Dec 5 as per our sources. ED has also issued a lookout notice against the 'Bhoot Police' actress.

Jacqueline Fernandez's alleged involvement with Sukesh Chandrasekhar

The actress is suspected to be romantically associated with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and has reportedly received expensive gifts worth crores from him. The gifts included INR 52 lakh rupees horse and four Persian cats with each costing INR 9 lakh, among other gifts.

Since August, Jacqueline has been summoned by ED several times for questioning regarding the case. Bollywood starlet Nora Fatehi has also been questioned by the ED with regards to the same case in October.

All eyes were on Jacqueline when, a few days ago, romantic pictures of her and Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced on social media. The actress was seen kissing him on the cheek in one of the clicks.

The charges against Sukesh Chandrasekhar accused of extortion

The Rs 200 crore extortion case is based on an FIR filed by Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Sukesh Chandrasekhar who is accused of cheating and extorting Aditi Singh, wife of the former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was arrested in October 2019 in a case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd.

Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Aditi after posing as government officials and promising to get bail for her husband. Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

ED is looking into various people who are directly or indirectly connected to this case. Reports suggest that the ED is looking into the possibility that money was invested abroad and it was led by Chandrasekhar, who is accused in 21 cases.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September for their alleged role in the duping case. The ED suspected that Chandrasekhar had extorted money from several people while he was in jail.

In August, ED officials had conducted raids at Chandrashekhar's sea-facing bungalow in Chennai and had found a fleet of 16 luxury cars worth crores of rupees. At the time of the incident, Chandrashekhar was lodged in Delhi`s Rohini jail and was running an extortion racket from behind the bars.

