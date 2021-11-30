हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez kissing conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in mirror selfie goes viral - See pic

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been accused of cheating many on the pretext of giving jobs. He has also allegedly tried to extort money from politicians and celebrities. 

Jacqueline Fernandez kissing conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in mirror selfie goes viral - See pic
This photo is originally attributed to Bollywood Hungama

New Delhi: Days after Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez's mushy mirror selfie with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar sparked controversy online, another photo of the two has made it to the internet. This time, the actress can be seen planting a kiss on conman's cheeks.

According to a report published and photo accessed originally by Bollywood Hungama, the Kick actress can be seen with Sukesh in the mirror selfie. This happens to be their second photo together which has found its way to the internet, leaving netizens perplexed. 

Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by muvyz.com (@muvyz)

(PIC COURTESY: This photo is originally attributed to Bollywood Hungama)

Sukesh and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul are allegedly connected to Rs 200 crore money laundering case which is under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate.

During questioning by the ED in October this year, Sukesh reportedly informed officials that he has given gifts worth crores to several celebrities. 

As part of the case's investigation, Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by ED several times where she had denied dating Sukesh. Her spokesperson had also released a statement on the same stating that she is ready to cooperate with the agency. 

It read, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely cooperating with the agency in the investigations."

"Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple," the spokesperson further said in a statement.

 

