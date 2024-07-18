Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2767847
NewsLifestylePeople
RAKUL PREET SINGH

What's Cooking? Rakul Preet Singh And Zeenat Aman's New Video Sparks Curiosity

Viral video of actress Rakul Preet Singh with legendary Actress Zeenat Aman sparks excitement.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2024, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What's Cooking? Rakul Preet Singh And Zeenat Aman's New Video Sparks Curiosity (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh, renowned for her beauty, captures hearts as speculation about her collaboration with Zeenat Aman is confirmed with a leaked video from their upcoming project shoot. A video of Rakul has been viral where she can be seen with legendary actress Zeenat Aman. Looking ravishing, seeing Rakul beside Zeenat Aman has indeed sparked excitement.

Have A Look At The Viral Video: 

Everyone is curious about Rakul Preet Singh and Zeenat Aman's Mystery Project. There must be some exciting news going around about the two collaborating. 

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the sequel of the beloved 'De De Pyaar De', alongside Ajay Devgn, among several other upcoming projects yet to be announced.

Zeenat Aman, an icon of grace and boldness in Indian cinema, shattered stereotypes with her trailblazing roles in the 1970s and 1980s. Her anticipated comeback alongside Rakul Preet Singh is eagerly awaited.

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Government's big action against Pooja Khedkar
DNA Video
DNA: Who killed Mukesh Sahani's father?
DNA Video
DNA: UP Teachers on Kanwar Duty!
DNA Video
DNA: Truth behind Mysterious case of Snake Bite!
DNA Video
DNA: Anganwadi Kids taught to perform Namaz
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jammu on terrorist target?
DNA Video
DNA: What's happening in Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Is government or organization bigger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Shivaji's fort become 'Akhara' in Kolhapur?
DNA Video
DNA: What's inside Ratna Bhandar?