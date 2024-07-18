New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh, renowned for her beauty, captures hearts as speculation about her collaboration with Zeenat Aman is confirmed with a leaked video from their upcoming project shoot. A video of Rakul has been viral where she can be seen with legendary actress Zeenat Aman. Looking ravishing, seeing Rakul beside Zeenat Aman has indeed sparked excitement.

Have A Look At The Viral Video:

Everyone is curious about Rakul Preet Singh and Zeenat Aman's Mystery Project. There must be some exciting news going around about the two collaborating.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the sequel of the beloved 'De De Pyaar De', alongside Ajay Devgn, among several other upcoming projects yet to be announced.

Zeenat Aman, an icon of grace and boldness in Indian cinema, shattered stereotypes with her trailblazing roles in the 1970s and 1980s. Her anticipated comeback alongside Rakul Preet Singh is eagerly awaited.