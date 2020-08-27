WhatsApp chats reveal Rhea Chakraborty took Sushant Singh Rajput's debit card pin from Samuel Miranda

New Delhi: The CBI is investigating Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, who was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in Sushant's case revealed details about Rhea Chakraborty's conversation about drugs in her deleted WhatsApp chats.

As per sources, the ED has accessed clone copies of two of Rhea's mobile phones in which her conversation with Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Deepesh and Jaya Saha is recorded.

In has been learnt that Rhea and Samuel were working together and using Sushant's fund. The actress had reportedly sought Sushant's debit card pin from house manager Samuel.

From what has been gathered through retrieved WhatsApp chats, it has come to light that Rhea was consuming narcotic substances such as weed/Marijuana/cannabis/CBD since 2017.

The conversation between Rhea and Samuel from April 17, 2020, to May 1, 2020, reveals that weed worth Rs 17,000 was sought by Showik.

The chat between Rhea and Jaya Saha on November 15, 2019, clearly reveals that the latter gave Rhea a drug named CBD, which was mixed in Sushant's coffee. Similar WhatsApp chats were exchanged on April 7, 27, 28, 2020 respectively. There are chats dating back to May 16, 8, 2019 as well.

CBD infused coffee is mostly taken for its benefits to deal with anxiety. However, the consumption of this substance is banned in India.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after registering a criminal case against actress Rhea Chakraborty over drug conspiracy reports in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is set to begin probe in Mumbai.

A five-member team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will reach Mumbai shortly to probe the drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The team has been constituted under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra.

Apart from Rhea, who was Sushant's girlfriend, the agency has also booked a few others, against whom the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had already registered a case earlier. The NCB will probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs. A team from Delhi will investigate the case in Mumbai.

The case has been registered under Sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.