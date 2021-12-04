हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone jets off to Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin's magnum opus with Prabhas - Watch

Deepika Padukone joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with Project K, touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

Deepika Padukone jets off to Hyderabad for Nag Ashwin's magnum opus with Prabhas - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone has her kitty full of movies. Currently living out of her suitcase, she was spotted at the airport today as she travels to Hyderbad for Nag Ashwin's next.

Deepika donned a cropped lavender blazer-pant set and looked stunning as ever. The blazer with a white crop top was just perfect for her body. She teamed up her outfit with silver high heels and a bun, she was all set for her day. Deepika looked awe-inspiring giving us a unique fashion goal. 

Tentatively titled 'Project K', the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. 

Deepika joins the team of the multi-lingual on the massive set constructed at Ramoji Filmcity as she forays into the sci-fi genre with Project K, touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

After wrapping her first schedule for the film, Bollywood's ruling queen will return to Mumbai to complete the dub for Shakun Batra's film and to fulfil her brand commitments.

 

