When 'Haseen Dillruba' actor Vikrant Massey's aunt caught him watching an adult film!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey recently opened up on one of the most embarrassing incidents of his life in his latest interview. The actor revealed that he had once been caught by his aunt while he was watching adult films with his cousins. He expressed that after that he found it really difficult to face his aunt as he was flushed with embarrassment.

He told Radio Show host Siddharth Kannan, "The most embarrassing incident happened at my nani's house. My cousins and I were watching, and my masi (aunt) walked in. We never thought she'd be up at 3 am... Then the walk of shame. I was staying at my nani's house for a few days, and whenever I'd run into my masi, getting a glass of water or something, I'd be ashamed to look her in the eye. It was very, very embarrassing."

"But my masi was very kind. She never told my mom or anyone else. It was understood that the kids have grown up," he added.

Vikrant Massey's latest release includes 'Haseen Dillruba' co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane. It released on Netflix on Friday (July 2, 2021). The film is directed by Vinil Mathew with screenplay and dialogues headed by Kanika Dhillon.

He will next be seen in the thriller film 'Love Hostel'. The film is written and directed by Shanker Raman. It also stars Bobby Deol. Apart from this, Massey will also be seen in the series 'Switchh'.