हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

When Jacqueline Fernandez put Seema Khan at ease

The web series features several Bollywood wives including Seema, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, and streams on Netflix.

When Jacqueline Fernandez put Seema Khan at ease

Mumbai: Seema Khan, fashion designer and wife of Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, appears in the web series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She says she was initially nervous shooting for her bridal collection but felt at ease after actress Jacqueline Fernandez signed up.

"I was super nervous and needed this to be perfect. I needed someone big to shoot it and who better than Jacqueline Fernandez. I am a huge fan of hers and she is such a sweetheart. She put me at ease and I love her personality," said Seema.

The web series features several Bollywood wives including Seema, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor, and streams on Netflix.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jacqueline Fernandezseema khanFabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh wears a pearl neck piece, netizens wonder if it is Deepika Padukone's
  • 95,71,559Confirmed
  • 1,39,188Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M55S

PM Modi said, '8 vaccines in India are in different stages of trials'