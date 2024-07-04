New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor are the most loved BFFs in the tinsel town. The duo shared screen in a couple of films and one of them is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where Ranbir was in one-sided love with Anushka’s character Alizeh. While working with each other they had a gala time and when two friends are under the roof it’s bound that they pull each other’s leg.

Watch the viral video where Ranbir Kapoor makes fun of Anushka Sharma’s ‘bad English’

Ranbir’s old video along with Anushka from the sets of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is going viral where she is seen speaking about how heavily it is raining and they might even not reach back to the hotel room. While speaking to Karan Johar who was the filmmaker of ADHM, Anushka was expressing her feelings over heavy rain, to which Ranbir interrupted Anushka and told her, "It's torrential weather, you don't say it's raining badly. You have a bad English".

Anushka’s pat reply to Ranbir was, "It's raining terribly I will say. I went to like Government school, I don't all about your fancy education but I can't help it now, I know what I know". Anushka is indeed a queen and knows how to shine in any and every situation. Netizens too reacted on the viral video and hailed Anushka Sharma as a savage queen.

Ranbir too has several times mentioned how he is in awe of Anushka because he loves the way she is as she doesn't try to fit in. The Animal actor on Karan Johar’s show had confessed that he would love to marry Anushka Sharma but she is happy with someone, this was before the marriage of both actors.