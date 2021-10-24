When Shah Rukh Khan told his kids, 'you are Indian first and your religion is humanity'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been in the eye of controversy after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in a Mumbai cruise drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Amid the excessive discussions about him on social media and buzz circulating in media reports, an interesting old speech delivered by the actor has popped up online.

It was, in fact, an article that SRK wrote titled 'Being a Khan' which was published in the magazine Outlook Turning Points in 2013.

He wrote about the reason behind giving his children pan-Indian names such as Aryan and Suhana. Coming to religion, whenever his kids inquired about their religion, he would tell them their religion is humanity and their first and foremost identity is of an Indian.

He wrote in the article, "I gave my son and daughter names that could pass for generic (pan-Indian and pan-religious) ones: Aryan and Suhana. The Khan has been bequeathed by me so they can't really escape it. I pronounce it from my epiglottis when asked by Muslims and throw the Aryan as evidence of their race when non-Muslims enquire."

The 'Zero' actor added, "I imagine this will prevent my offspring from receiving unwarranted eviction orders and random fatwas in the future. It will also keep my two children completely confused. Sometimes, they ask me what religion they belong to and, like a good Hindi movie hero, I roll my eyes up to the sky and declare philosophically, "You are an Indian first and your religion is humanity", or sing them an old Hindi film ditty, "Tu Hindu banega na Musalmaan banega - insaan ki aulaad hai insaan banega" set to Gangnam Style."

On Thursday (October 21), superstar Shah Rukh Khan had visited Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan. He was clicked for the first time ever since Aryan was arrested in the drugs case on October 3, 2021.

In a recent twist on superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case, one of the witnesses has claimed collusion between the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) zonal officer Sameer Wankhede and KP Gosavi -- the alleged private investigator, who tipped off NCB and whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral.

The witness is KP Gosavi’s driver Prabhakar Sail.

According to the driver, Sameer Wankhede demanded a whopping Rs 8 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release his son in the drugs case. Mr Wankhede has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, and has said he would give "a fitting reply".

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He is currently shooting for the Siddharth Anand directorial 'Pathan' which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.