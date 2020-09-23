When singer Udit Narayan sang 'Mitwa' in praise of CM Yogi Adityanath during meet over 'biggest' Film City in UP

NOIDA: Noted Bollywood singer Udit Narayan took everyone by surprise when he dedicated one of his popular songs to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with top Bollywood figures in Lucknow to discuss the biggest Film City that is proposed to be set up in Noida.

According to reports, the singer sang a popular number ‘Mitwa’ from Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan’ in praise of the UP CM during the meeting on Tuesday as other Bollywood figures and state government officials looked on.

During the meeting, UP CM unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Uttar Pradesh and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state. CM Yogi expressed confidence that the proposed Film City in the state will live up to the expectations of the industry as he met some celebrities including actor Anupam Kher and singer Udit Narayan to discuss the project.

He said the state was somehow failing to meet the expectations of the film industry till now, but this shortcoming would be overcome through the proposed film city in Noida.

"The Indian cinema gets a new stage, that's the need of the hour," he told the meeting, according to a tweet by his office.

भारतीय सिनेमा को एक नया मंच मिले, यह समय की आवश्यकता है। इसमें प्रदेश सरकार पूरा सहयोग करेगी। हमारे मन में भारतीयता होनी चाहिए, हमें कहीं भी इसको अपने से इतर नहीं रखना। इस भाव के साथ हम कार्य करेंगे तो उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार इसमें भरपूर सहयोग करेगी: CM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 22, 2020

''The state government will extend full support in it. There should be Indianness in our minds. We don't have to keep ourself away from it (Indianness). If we work with this mindset, the UP government will extend full support,'' the CM said.

Besides Kher and Udit Narayan, other personalities who attended the meeting included director-producer Satish Kaushik, singers Kailash Kher and Anup Jalota, and lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

While some of them attended the meeting through video-conference, some joined the CM at his office. Officials from the state's Film Bandhu department and Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council Chairperson Raju Srivastav were also present.

Kher, who joined the meeting through video-conference, expressed hope the state government would adopt a professional attitude towards the film

Inviting the industry to come and make films in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said the state is the central point of Indian culture and his government has improved connectivity.

A world-class airport is coming up on 5,000 acres in Jewar area, he said.

The Chief Minister said the area identified for developing the new film city is in the vicinity of Hastinapur of Raja Bharat. This film city would become the identity of India in time to come, he said.

The Chief Minister said that it would just not be a film city alone, but a world-class electronic city will also come up there and a financial city is also proposed.

Director-producer Kaushik said till now Mumbai was the only destination for those aspiring to work in the Hindi film industry, but now the Yogi government is opening another door through the proposed film city.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav alleged in a tweet that the Yogi Adityanath government was trying to take credit for the film city project initiated by his regime.

The BJP government of the state is now ready with the scissors to cut the ribbon for SP's 'Film City' to take credit for it. But now neither their actor's acting is working nor any of his dialogues, Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi