When Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal walked the streets hungry and Ajay Devgn's dad Veeru Devgn fed him

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal who is a renowned stuntman and action director recently recalled fond memories with Ajay Devgn's dad and late stunt director Veeru Devgn. In a recent interview, he revealed that he had worked closely with Veeru Devgn when he wasn't well-versed with stunt work.

He recalled that there were tough times when he didn't get any work and would struggle to buy food, wandering the streets hungry. During one such time, late Veeru Devgn offered to take him home and feed him.

He told ETimes, "I have worked with Ajay Devgn ever since I entered the film industry as a stunt man. I used to work with his father Veeru Devgn ji. I think Ajay must have been in 4th-5th standard when I started working with Veeru ji. They used to stay in Santacruz at that time. I didn’t know anything about stunt work. Honestly speaking I was just working with him as an assistant."

He further said, "When Veeru ji passed away, I was shooting in Kochi. I remembered all our days together, especially when I was walking the streets hungry, he took me to his home and fed me."

As an action director, according to his official website, he has worked in films such as Padmavat, Kaabil, Sanju, Dangal, Bajirao Mastani, Krrish 2 & 3, Bajrangi Bhaijan, Gangs of Wasseypur, Dhoom 3, Ram Leela, Raajneeti, Phantom, Kaminey, Om Shanti Om, Gundey, Ishaqzaade & Blackfriday, Parzania, 1971, A Wednesday and The Reluctant Fundamentalist.

On the other hand, his son Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the biopic 'Sardar Udham' and has recently wrapped up shooting for his next film with Sara Ali Khan directed by Laxman Utekar.

On the personal front, he got married to Katrina Kaif in December 2021 and the two moved into their new house in Juhu soon after.