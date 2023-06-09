Who Is Jigna Vora, Journalist Whose Sensational Arrest Inspired Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop'

Hansal Mehta's 'Scoop', recently released on Netflix, and based on the real-life story of Mumbai-based journalist Jigna Vora, has created quite a stir. While the show has gathered rave reviews, it has also piqued people's interest in Vora on whom the central character of the show is based. Vora's case created a sensation in 2011 when she was arrested for allegedly conspiring with gangster Chhota Rajan in the killing of veteran crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey.

Scoop is based on Vora's memoir, 'Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison'. It stars Karishma Tanna in the lead role - she plays a crime reporter Jagruti Pathak - and features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, and Prosenjit Chatterjee in supporting roles. Apart from gangster Chhota Rajan, all other names have been changed in the show.

Who Is Jigna Vora?

Jigna Vora was an Asian Age journalist and a promising, ambitious reporter. It seemed that she had a bright career ahead of her when life took an unexpected and nightmarish turn - in 2011, Mid-Day’s senior reporter Jyotirmoy Dey was shot dead by unknown assailants, and soon Jigna's name started doing the rounds in the list of "suspects".