Who is Pearl V Puri and why is he in news?

Who is Pearl V Puri?

Pearl V Puri is a popular TV actor and model. He was born on 10 July 1989 in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara city. After few years, he along with his family shifted to Agra and completed his schooling.

He started off his career as a model and appeared in several famous brands’ commercials including Maruti Ritz, Fair One Cream, Pizza Hut.

After few years, he made up his mind to pursue his career as an actor.

Claim to fame:

He made his acting debut in Television with a supporting role in ‘Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat’ in 2013.

He shot to fame with a musical drama ‘Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil’ opposite Asmita Sood. His image as Abeer Malhotra, a successful charmer, made him a household name.

Starred in shows including ‘Meri Saasu Maa’, ‘Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha’ to name a few.

He got his biggest break with the third season of Ekta Kapoor's most successful supernatural franchise ‘Naagin.’ His chemistry with co-actress Surbhi Jyoti gained a lot of appreciation from one and all.

Later, he also took part in shows including the 5th season of Kitchen Champion, 4th season of Box Cricket League, and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

In 2019, Pearl got a lead role in the romantic mystery thriller ‘Bepanah Pyaar’. This was his second most popular role after ‘Naagin’.

In 2020, he featured in two music videos including- ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’ and ‘Teri Aankhon Mein Dance Cover’.

In 2020, he started working for the second season of the supernatural show ‘Brahmarakshas.

Awards and recognitions:

In 2018, he was ranked in Times of India's Most Desirable Men on TV List for the first time. Later, he was also ranked 26th in The 50 Most Desirable Men List. He also bagged 20th rank in the 2019 TV Personality List by Biz Asia.

He also bagged Best Actor Male (Critics) for Naagin season 3 at Gold Awards in 2019.

Legal Trouble:

Pearl V Puri was arrested on Friday June 4, 2021, by Mumbai Police after a complaint was filed by a minor girl against the actor. The case dates back to 4 years reportedly. The girl alleged that Pearl took sexual favours from her on the pretext of getting her work in the TV industry. A Vasai Court on Saturday sent arrested television actor Pearl to 14 days of judicial custody.

He has been booked under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The actor has been arrested under IPC section 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21.

Meanwhile, several friends and industry colleagues such as Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna among others took to social media to express their support for Pearl V Puri.