Who Is Sitara Ghattamaneni, The Daughter Of Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu Who Made Her Debut On Times Square Billboard?

NEW DELHI: Sitara Ghattamaneni, the 11-year-old daughter of South superstar Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar, has reached a new milestone by becoming the first star kid to feature in an advertisement on New York's iconic Times Square. For the unversed, Sitara has become the brand ambassador of a renowned jewellery brand.

The advertisement, which was shot on a grand scale over three days, features Sitara in a traditional outfit. The ad featuring Sitara representing the popular jewellery brand has been displayed on New York’s iconic Times Square on July 4. Unconfirmed reports also suggested that Sitara was paid a whopping amount for becoming the face of the jewellery brand, making her the highest-paid star kid currently.

Sharing the news with his massive fan following on Twitter, the Telugu superstar wrote, “Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my fire-cracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!”



cre Trending Stories

His daughter Sitara also shared photos of her Times Square debut on her Instagram handle, saying, “Screamed, cried, and shouted, I couldn’t be any happier.” Sitara also recently provided a sneak peek into her ad campaign shooting with her fans and followers.

So, Who Is Sitara Ghattamaneni?

The 11-year-old daughter of South Superstar Mahesh Babu has already established herself as a model. She has grabbed eyeballs since her childhood not only as a star kid by but by also by achieving several milestones that not many have been able to achieve at a young age.

Besides impressing everyone with her dancing skills, Sitara has been regularly spotted at mega Tollywood events along with her superstar father. She has also been part of several songs and advertisements. Through her infectious smile and captivating aura, young Sitara has captivated audiences, creating a strong impression.

Not many know that Sitara is hugely popular on the internet. She and her friend Aadhya, who is the daughter of Vamshi Paidipally, manage a YouTube channel named ‘Aadya & Sitara’, which became an instant hit with about 2.8 lakh subscribers. Possibly due to time constraints and modelling assignments, the two have lately stopped sharing new videos on their popular YouTube channel.

Sitara and her dad Mahesh Babu were recently spotted at the birthday party of producer Dil Raju’s son. Sitara could be seen twinning with her dad in white in the pictures of the birthday party that went viral in no time.