Who is Sunita?: Krushna Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah takes dig at Govinda's wife amid their feud

New Delhi: The feud between Bollywood actor Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja and Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah is getting fiercer. After Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja publicly spoke about their nephew Krushna Abhishek to a media outlet, the comedian's wife Kashmera has also done the same.

Kashmera bashed Govinda's wife Sunita in the interview and accused her of speaking 'nonsense' about Krushna.

She told Aaj Tak, "Main sach kahun toh iss pure fasad me mujhe do paise ka interest nahi hai. Yeh log mere liye pichle panch saal se exist nahi karte. Inke baare me main kuch baat nahi karna chahti, warna unhe dene ke liye mere paas karara jawab hai. (To be honest, I don’t have an interest in this whole riot. these people don’t exist for me for the last five years. I don’t want to talk about them anymore. Otherwise, I have a solid answer to give them)."

She also dissed Sunita and said that she hadn't made a name for herself. Rather, she said, she is recognised as Govinda's wife.

Kashmera said, "Krushna ko lekar faltu baatein karte hain. Ho sakta hai uss episode mein Krushna ki zaroorat na padi ho. Lekin kaun samjhae ye baat. Waise aapko mujhe poochna hai toh Priyanka Chopra ka poocho, Katrina ka poocho, ye Sunita kaun hai. Maine khud apna naam kamaya hai. Meri pehchaan kisi ki patni ke roop mein nahi di jaati. Toh main aise logon ke baare mein baat hi nahi karna chahti hu (They speak nonsense about Krushna. Maybe there was no need of him on that episode. But who will tell them that. By the way, you should ask me about Priyanka Chopra or Katrina Kaif. Who is this Sunita? I have made my own name. and am not known as someone's wife. So I do not wish to speak about these people at all)."

For the unversed, the feud began when Krushna skipped The Kapil Sharma Show where his mama Govinda and mami Sunita Ahuja were guests on the show.

When asked about it, Krushna told Bombay Times, "I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.” Reacting to his statement, Govinda's wife and his maami had spoken to a media outlet.

However, Govinda has refrained from talking about the alleged family feud in public.

In an interview with ETimes, she said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.”

"Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity. Kya faayda hai yeh sab bol kar? It makes no sense to discuss a family matter in public. Govinda may not respond or retaliate, but it upsets and infuriates me. Uske bagair bhi toh hamaara show hit hota hi hai, aur yeh wala bhi hoga. “He keeps saying, ‘ Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh’. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name?”, she quipped.